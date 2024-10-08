‘Miracle’ that children were not killed or seriously hurt in bus crash – Shannon

It is a miracle there were no deaths or serious injuries when a school bus overturned in Northern Ireland, the MP for the area where the crash happened has said.

Jim Shannon said the local community rallied round to help children caught up in the incident in Ballyblack Road East near Carrowdore, Co Down, on Monday afternoon.

The DUP MP for Strangford said the four pupils who were injured remain in hospital.

The double-decker had been carrying 43 pupils from Strangford College to Bangor when it overturned and ended up on its side in a field.

Mr Shannon told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme that he was at Westminster when news of the crash emerged.

He said: “The photographs illustrate the issue. A high bank, the bus fell over the bank, fell on its side.

“If you are a person in a bus that is rolling or falling you are like a stone in a box, you just go with whatever direction it is going.

“Every one of the pupils were traumatised by what has happened.

“I have been in touch with the Education Minister (Paul Givan), I have also spoken with some of the people who assisted.

It is a miracle, an absolute miracle that there wasn’t worse injuries or, worse, fatalities

“A man who lives not more than a couple of hundred yards away, he noticed the bus going over and he ran over and, unknown to him, his daughter was on the bus.

“The people who came to help – the workmen, the farmers, the whole community, the animal charity which is just a matter of yards away – all these people came as they did to help, as quick as they could to get the children out of the bus.

“It is a miracle, an absolute miracle that there wasn’t worse injuries or, worse, fatalities.”

Mr Shannon said he did not want to speculate on the reasons for the crash, stating his priority is the welfare of the pupils.

He said: “There are four people – one with a pelvic injury, one with an arm injury, one with a leg injury, one with a hand injury – they are still in hospital.”

The MP said repairs have been carried out on the stretch of road where the accident occurred.

He added: “The main focus at this time is to make sure the children are all right.

“One of the parents told me yesterday that when their daughter came home she was all over the place.

“The physical trauma that she is feeling is clear, but there is also an emotional trauma.

“I understand from the minister that he will have extra staff at Strangford College today to reassure the children and the parents.”

Two people were rescued from the bus by firefighters using specialist cutting equipment.

Public service provider Translink has said it is assisting the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with their investigation.

The Education Authority has said it will work with Strangford College to provide support for any children affected by the events.

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praised the response of emergency services crews and hospital staff.