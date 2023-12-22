Missing man last seen walking his dog may have been swept out to sea, police say

A man who went missing while walking his dog in Bristol may have been swept out to sea, police say.

Keith, 73, left his home to go to Blaise Woods in the city after 9.30am on December 4 and was reported missing after his dog returned alone that afternoon.

His walking poles were found by a member of the public, who placed them by a wooden bridge over the River Trym.

Avon and Somerset Police announced on Friday that “physical searches” had been called off, pending new sightings or lines of inquiry.

A force spokeswoman said: “Keith went missing from home on Monday December 4 at 9.30am when walking his dog.

“Despite extensive searches by police officers, divers and drones; volunteers and other organisations, sadly Keith has not been found.

“The weather conditions on the day he was last seen were extraordinary, with the river in full flood, and if Keith did enter the water, it is likely he may have been swept into the River Avon, estuary and subsequently into the Bristol Channel.

“There is no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement and Keith’s disappearance remains an active missing person investigation.

“While we are no longer actively searching the local area, we will continue to look into any new lines of enquiry should they develop.”

She said those investigating his disappearance, including his family, would like to thank the public for support and help in trying to locate him.

Keith is described as a white man, 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build. He was wearing dark trousers and a waterproof jacket when he went missing.

Anyone with information about Keith’s disappearance is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, using the reference 5223296391.