06 April 2023

Missing teenager’s body recovered from Warwickshire quarry

By The Newsroom
The body of a missing 17-year-old has been recovered from a quarry in Warwickshire.

Police divers found a body in Newbold Quarry, in Rugby, on Thursday afternoon.

Warwickshire Police said it has been identified as Toby Burwell, who had been missing from his Newbold home since February 20.

A force spokesperson said: “Formal identification has taken place and it is understood to be that of 17-year-old Toby Burwell, who has been missing for a number of weeks.

“His death is not currently being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with Toby’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“We would like to thank you all for continuing to respect their privacy.”

On March 29, police said that evidence gathered during a month-long search for the missing teenager strongly suggested he got into difficulty while swimming in the quarry and never left the water.

At the time, Warwickshire Police said that despite extensive, expert-led searches, officers found no evidence the teenager “ever left the water, and there has been no positive sighting since”.

