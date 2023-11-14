14 November 2023

Misty day in Glasgow: weather report for Tuesday November 14

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Glasgow, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 6°C. The afternoon will continue to be 6°C, but the conditions will change to foggy.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 7°C with a mix of sun and scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will remain steady at 7°C with the same mix of sun and scattered showers.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be mixed conditions with temperatures fluctuating between 5°C and 6°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature, so it would be wise to keep an umbrella handy.

