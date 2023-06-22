Mixed picture for today's weather in London, Thursday June 22
Today sees patchy rain, with the possibility of a maximum 29.1°C and a minimum 15.4°C. In the morning, expect clear to partly cloudy skies, while the afternoon brings a transition to sunny spells amidst the clouds. Rain is likely, with an 88% chance of occurrence.
Looking ahead to tomorrow, the forecast includes patchy rain once again, accompanied by a maximum of 26.7°C and a minimum of 16.4°C. The morning hours bring a mix of clear and partly cloudy conditions, whereas the afternoon will be cloudy with breaks of sunshine. There is a high probability of rain, with an 88% chance.
For the following days, the trend of sunny skies continues, reaching a high of 32.1°C and a low of 15.7°C. Mornings will showcase clear to partly cloudy conditions, while afternoons are expected to be primarily sunny with the occasional appearance of clouds.
