Mobile coverage introduced to Elizabeth line tunnels

Mobile phone coverage has been introduced to Elizabeth line rail tunnels under central London, enabling passengers to stay connected.

Transport for London (TfL) announced that 4G and 5G connections are now available for passengers travelling between Liverpool Street station and the Royal Oak portal to the west of Paddington station.

It follows the roll out of mobile coverage to all eight below-ground Elizabeth line stations earlier this year.

Electronic devices signed up with a mobile network provider automatically connect to the free service.

TfL’s partnership with Boldyn Networks, which is delivering the connectivity, is also leading the expansion of mobile coverage across the Tube network in the centre of the capital, with Hyde Park Corner and Russell Square the most recent stations to benefit.

Expanding coverage also gives rail and Tube staff better connectivity to pass on information and will help first responders deal with emergencies.

London’s Transport Commissioner Andy Lord said: “It’s wonderful to see our programme to introduce high-speed mobile coverage now benefitting customers on the Elizabeth line, the newest part of London’s historic underground network of stations and tunnels.

Extending coverage across London’s underground network will make it much easier for people to keep connected and help passengers to navigate their sustainable journeys by Tube

“This key step in bringing better connectivity to London’s underground stations and tunnels will allow more people travelling around the capital to keep in touch, share photos and make the most of the city, especially as we start to enjoy the summer.”

Michael Solomon Williams, head of campaigns at lobby group Campaign for Better Transport, said: “This is great news for Elizabeth line passengers who will benefit from expanded mobile coverage.

