Modern slavery referrals hit record high with UK the most common nationality

The number of potential victims of modern slavery referred into the system reached a record level last year, with referrals for women and children both at all-time highs.

Some 17,004 potential victims of modern slavery – which includes any form of human trafficking, slavery, servitude or forced labour – were referred to the Home Office in 2023, up slightly from 16,921 in 2022.

It is the highest annual number since the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) began in 2009.

To access support and have recognition of their circumstances in the UK, victims of slavery and human trafficking have to be assessed under the NRM.

Potential victims of modern slavery in the UK who come to the attention of authorised first responder organisations – such as police, local authorities and Border Force – are referred to the NRM.

Females accounted for 24% of all referrals, totalling 4,088 – which is the highest on record to date.

Children made up more than four in 10 referrals, totalling 7,432 which was also the highest number on record.

A quarter of those referred to the NRM were of UK nationality (4,299), meaning it was the most common nationality for referrals.

The Home Office said this was the same proportion as 2022 but that the number of UK nationals referred in 2023 was the highest for this nationality since the NRM began.

The second most commonly referred nationality was Albanian (24%; 4,052) and third was Vietnamese (6%; 991).

Most UK nationals were child potential victims (78%; 3,350), the Home Office said, adding that most Albanian nationals were adult potential victims (78%; 3,147).

For Vietnamese nationals, 61% (601) were adult potential victims and 30% (302) were child potential victims.

Most referrals (8,242) into the NRM last year came from Government agencies, the Home Office said.

Of these, almost two thirds came from UK Visas and Immigration (5,218) and a third from Home Office Immigration Enforcement (2,757).

Police forces and Regional Organised Crime Units (ROCUs) accounted for just under a quarter (3,933) of NRM referrals last year, which was the same proportion as the previous year.

Local authorities accounted for 23% (3,944) of referrals, mostly for child potential victims, the Home Office said.