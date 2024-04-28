More human remains found at two locations in torso murder probe

More human remains have been found in two locations in Greater Manchester after a torso was found in a nature reserve.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said they believe the victim was a man in his 60s from Salford and his family have been informed.

The remains were found by officers at Blackleach Reservoir and a dog walker at Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, both in Salford, on Sunday and Saturday evening respectively.

A torso – consisting of the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh – was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

It is thought the victim was known to two men, aged 42 and 68 and from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remain in custody, the force said.

Officers have also searched a property in Worsley Road, Winton, where they believe the victim and two suspects lived.

Evidence at the scene suggests the victim is likely to have died there in late March.

Formal identification of the remains has not yet taken place but should be completed by next week, GMP said.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “While this is significant progress, we know there is still some way to go to complete this investigation.

“I also recognise the details of this case will have been particularly distressing for the people of Salford and beyond, including our officers who have worked diligently to progress this investigation, and most importantly, to the man’s heartbroken family.

“Local officers will continue to patrol the affected areas and we will provide updates when we have information.”

Mr Hughes said the force is still appealing to local communities to report anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 2695 of 04/04/2024, and information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.