‘More men and young people needed’ as social care recruitment campaign launched

A social care recruitment campaign is being launched to help build the “vital workforce” as a sector leader said she hoped more men and younger people will consider such roles.

With more than 150,000 vacancies in social care, the Government is hoping this year’s campaign sparks interest to help address staff shortages.

The Made with Care campaign is returning for a third year, with the Department of Health and Social Care saying it resulted in around 244,000 candidates searching for a social care job on the website after it launched last year.

There were around 152,000 vacancies in social care on any given day between April 2022 and March this year, according to the latest report from Skills for Care, which is the strategic workforce development and planning body for adult social care in England.

Oonagh Smyth, Skills for Care chief executive, said the figures show that a “really compelling story” must be told “about how rewarding a career in social care can be”.

She added: “In particular, we need to try to attract more men and younger people, who are under-represented in the workforce.

“We hope this new campaign will help to attract more people into vital care roles – and we’d encourage employers to use it to support their local recruitment efforts.”

The campaign will run until the end of March next year, appearing on television, radio and social media.

Beverley Tarka, president of the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), said: “There aren’t many jobs where you can really make a difference to people’s lives, but social care gives you the opportunity to do that every day.

“From helping people to live independently, to taking part in their communities and doing the things that help them to enjoy life whatever challenges they might face.

“I’ve worked in adult social care for more than 30 years and every day it feels a real privilege to have such a positive impact for people in my community.

“There are currently 152,000 opportunities to improve people’s lives, and I hope this campaign will encourage people to think again about a job in social care.”

Care minister Helen Whately said: “Our care system depends on dedicated care workers who make a difference to the lives of so many people in need of support. This campaign helps build that vital workforce.

“I encourage anyone considering the next step in their career, whether just starting out or thinking of their next move, to go online and explore the wide range of opportunities in the care sector.”

The department is also calling for all care providers to list their vacancies on the Department for Work and Pensions’ Find a Job portal.

For more information, visit www.adultsocialcare.co.uk