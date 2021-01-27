More than one in three students awarded first class degrees amid pandemic

More than one in three students gained a first class degree last year after institutions adopted “no detriment” policies on final grading, figures show.

In total, 35% of students at UK universities graduated with a first in 2019/20, compared with 28% in 2018/19, according to data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA).

This is more than double the percentage who gained a first in 2009/10 (14%).

The rise comes after a number of institutions decided to take a “no detriment” approach on assessment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This approach typically ensured that students would be awarded a final grade no lower than the university’s most recent assessment of their attainment.

More female students gained a first, or 2:1, than male students last year, the figures show.

The proportion of students who received a 2:2 fell from 19% in 2018/19 to 15% in 2019/20.

The surge in top degrees comes after calls on universities to clamp down on grade inflation.

Temporary changes in response to the pandemic should not bake in further grade inflation

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi), said: “I think we are already seeing the pushback with, for example, more reluctance to impose no detriment policies this year.

“Institutions are worried about the political storms ahead on this as politicians are never keener to tread on universities’ autonomy than on the number of firsts.”

The latest HESA figures show that 47% of student got a 2:1, 15% were handed a 2:2 and 3% got a third or a pass.

Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the Office for Students (OfS) watchdog, said: “This latest set of figures covers students graduating during the early stage of the pandemic. This was a period of intense disruption, with universities needing to move studies online very rapidly.

“As a result of this many universities implemented ‘no detriment’ policies, and these policies lie behind the significant increase in first class honours awarded to students graduating in 2020.

“Before the pandemic, OfS analysis found evidence that unexplained grade inflation at our universities had begun to slow.

“However, there is more to be done to ensure that students, graduates and employers can maintain their confidence in the value of a degree and temporary changes in response to the pandemic should not bake in further grade inflation.”