More organisations to be able to claim official portrait of the King

Hospitals, coastguard operations centres, job centres, universities, Church of England churches and other public institutions can now apply to have a free official portrait of the King.

They will be able to claim the free framed image from June 5 to mid-August as The King’s Official Portrait Scheme is extended to include more public institutions.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said: “Our public authorities and established churches are an essential part of the fabric of the nation and it is right that they have the chance to commemorate this moment.

“Displaying this new portrait also serves as a reminder of the example set by our ultimate public servant. Like his mother before him, The King has dedicated his life and work to serving others.”

Charles is pictured in full regalia inside Windsor Castle wearing his Royal Navy uniform as an Admiral of the Fleet and an abundance of official medals and decorations.

He was captured last year by photographer Hugo Burnand, who also took the King and Queen’s coronation portraits and their 2005 wedding photos.

A serious-looking Charles stands in the royal residence’s Grand Corridor as he rests his right hand on his pristine white gloves on an antique table and grasps a sword with his left.

Hospitals, job centres, universities, HM Coastguard operations centres, coroners’ courts and Church of England places of worship are among the newly eligible organisations.

The scheme was previously open to local authorities, court buildings, schools, police forces and fire and rescue services and other public institutions across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, among others.