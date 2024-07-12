More remains found as police name suspect over bodies in suitcases

The suspect sought by police investigating the deaths of two men whose remains were found in two suitcases in Bristol has been named as 24-year-old Colombian national Yostin Andres Mosquera, the Metropolitan Police said.

It comes after more human remains were found at an address in Shepherd’s Bush, west London.

Police said officers found the remains at the house in Scotts Road on Friday and they are believed to be connected to those found in two suitcases dumped near Clifton Suspension Bridge on Wednesday.

Police believe there are still two male victims, although formal identification is yet to take place.

Both of those victims are thought to have been known to Mosquera and the Met is appealing for information on his whereabouts.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement: “This is a fast-moving enquiry with detectives in London and Bristol actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“Locating Yostin Andres Mosquera, however, is the priority and I appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.”

A 36-year-old man who was arrested in Greenwich on Friday in connection with the investigation has since been released without charge, police said.

On Friday afternoon, a helicopter was seen circling above Scotts Road in Shepherd’s Bush, where officers cordoned off an area of bins below a high-rise building, with a private ambulance arriving at 6.30pm.

Neighbours named the men who lived at an address that police were searching on Friday in Scotts Road as Paul and Albert.

Police would not confirm whether the address was linked to the suspect or the victims.

The force has released two pictures of Mosquera, showing a black man with a beard, wearing a black Adidas baseball cap, black jeans, a black jacket and black trainers with thick white soles and carrying a black backpack.

Witnesses have described how the man, who arrived at the bridge in a taxi, was challenged after the “tatty” suitcase was seen to be leaking blood.

He left the scene, reportedly chased by a cyclist, and made off in the direction of Leigh Woods, leaving the suitcase behind.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers arrived at the scene within 10 minutes and discovered that the suitcase, along with a second located a short distance from the bridge, contained human remains.

Police also confirmed that a taxi had been seized and said the taxi driver was helping officers with the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote the Met Police reference CAD 306 12JUL.