More sun in London. Your weather for Tuesday September 5th
In London, the morning will bring sunny conditions and a pleasant warmth, with the thermometer reading around 28°C. As we move into the afternoon, the sunny conditions will hold, and it will become slightly warmer, with a maximum of 28°C.
For tomorrow, we can expect a slight increase in the morning warmth compared to today, as the sun will continue to shine and it will be around 31°C. The afternoon will also be sunny and we will see the highest reading of around 32°C.
Looking ahead, the next few days in general will continue with the sunny trend. Expect the mornings to start off warm and the afternoons to be even warmer. The maximum readings will range between 30°C and 32°C, keeping things consistently warm. Scattered showers are not expected, maintaining clear conditions throughout the period.
