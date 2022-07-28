More than 100,000 refugees arrive in UK after fleeing war in Ukraine

More than 100,000 people fleeing the war in Ukraine have received sanctuary in the UK through its visa schemes, according to Government figures.

Some 104,000 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes as of Monday, figures published by the Home Office and UK Visas and Immigration show.

The milestone was reached more than four months after the Government’s visa schemes were launched in March.

The total includes 31,300 people under the family scheme, and 72,700 people under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Overall, there have been almost 200,000 visa applications, meaning just over half of those who have applied have arrived in the UK.

The figures show that, as of Tuesday, around 198,200 applications have been made for visas, and 166,200 visas have been issued.

These include 55,000 applications under the family scheme, of which 47,200 visas have been granted, and 143,200 applications under the sponsorship scheme, of which 119,000 visas have been granted.

Overall, 62.6% of those who have been issued with visas under either scheme have reached the UK.

Just over half (52.5%) of those who have applied for visas under the schemes have arrived.

These allow those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine to come to the UK for up to three years.

The family scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to join other family already living in the UK, while the sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation.