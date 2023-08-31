31 August 2023

More than 18,000 UK 18-year-olds still in clearing two weeks after decision day

By The Newsroom
31 August 2023

Some 18,330 18-year-olds in the UK are still in clearing and looking for higher education courses two weeks after learning the outcome of their application.

The total is up 12% on the equivalent point last year, when 16,340 were in clearing, and 42% higher than this stage in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The figures, which have been released by the university admissions service Ucas, are for 18-year-olds based in the UK who received a decision on their higher education application on August 17 – the day A-level results were published.

They show that 228,740 of these applicants have now secured a place at a university or college, up slightly from 227,410 at this point in 2022.

Overall, nearly half a million people (480,980) of all ages and locations have now been placed on a higher education course in the UK.

This compares with 488,510 two weeks after results day last year.

Some 421,550 (88%) of the 2023 total are based in the UK while 59,430 (12%) are international students – the same proportions as in 2022.

The top three non-UK countries with placed applicants so far are China (14,020, down from 15,750 at this stage in 2022); India (4,950, up from 4,390); and Hong Kong (3,330, down from 3,680).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Grandparents and grandson killed in Co Tipperary crash named

news

Gboyega Odubanjo: police appeal over acclaimed poet missing since music festival

news

Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane

world news