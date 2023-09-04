04 September 2023

More than 20 injured as driver crashes through wall of busy restaurant in Texas

By The Newsroom
04 September 2023

A driver has ploughed through the wall of a busy restaurant in Texas, injuring 23 people.

Police in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg said a man crashed his SUV into a Denny’s restaurant.

The vehicle slammed into the restaurant’s south wall leaving patrons with injuries ranging from minor cuts to “severe injuries” that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said in a statement.

The victims ranged in age from 12 to 60 years old.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.

Video of the aftermath showed a red vehicle fully inside the restaurant, with the wall and windows around it demolished.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested after Roy Keane allegedly headbutted at Arsenal v Manchester United game

news

Man jailed for life for sexually assaulting and murdering his 16-year-old sister

news

Channel crossings top 21,000 for the year so far, with Saturday the highest single day

news