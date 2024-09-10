More than 30 charged over riot sparked by e-bike crash deaths

More than 30 people have been charged with offences relating to a riot sparked by the deaths of two teenagers in an e-bike crash.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, died on the evening of May 22 last year when they crashed on an e-bike minutes after CCTV captured them being followed by a South Wales Police van in Ely, Cardiff.

Tensions between local people and police at the scene led to a riot lasting several hours, during which time dozens of officers were injured, property was damaged and cars were set alight.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said 31 people have been charged with offences – 27 with riot and four are accused of causing or threatening to cause criminal damage.

Eight of those charged are aged between 15 and 17.

Jenny Hopkins, the CPS chief crown prosecutor for Wales, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these individuals are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Chief Superintendent Danny Richards, from South Wales Police, said: “During the disorder several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and residents were scared in their homes.

“Following a thorough investigation led by detectives from the major crime investigation team, the Crown Prosecution Service has authorised charges of riot, criminal damage and threatening to cause criminal damage.

“We are extremely grateful for the support from the community throughout our investigation and we now await the outcome of the court process.”

The defendants will be appearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on September 19 and 20.

The driver of the police van which was involved in following the two teenagers is under a criminal investigation for dangerous driving by the Independent Office for Police Conduct after previously being served with a gross misconduct notice.

Another officer, a passenger in the police van, was also previously served with a gross misconduct notice.