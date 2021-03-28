More than 30 million people in UK receive first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

More than 30 million people in the UK have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

A total of 30,151,287 people between December 8 and March 27 received their first jabs – around 57% of all UK adults, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 3,527,481 people – accounting for 6% of the adult population – have had their second doses, totalling 33,678,768 jabs administered overall.

The DHSC said it is on track to achieve the Government’s target of offering all over-50s and the clinically vulnerable their first vaccine by April 15.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that more than 30 million people have now had the jab across the UK – including 650,000 vaccinations delivered yesterday.

“The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic. I want to say a massive thanks to the team.

“When you get the call – get the jab.”

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said: “Vaccines save lives and are the best way out of this pandemic, so I urge everyone, regardless of race or religion, to come forward for the vaccine when it’s your turn.

“The NHS, GPs, pharmacists and volunteers will continue to do everything they can to vaccinate people as quickly as possible and I’m immensely proud of their tireless efforts to reach this milestone so quickly.”

It comes as the UK is expecting to receive its first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine next month.

Vaccine supplies have been affected by issues in India, where a temporary hold on AstraZeneca exports has been imposed, and there has been trepidation because of a row with the European Union over exports.

HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

With 17 million doses ordered by the Government, the US vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and would be the third to be rolled out after Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

NHS England said focus is now on ensuring those in the most at-risk cohorts have had the chance to be vaccinated.

It is urging those aged 50 and older or those with an underlying health condition to get their first jab.

On Saturday, it said three in four people aged 50-54 have been jabbed so far, up from half in the last week.