More than 40 pilot whales dead after mass stranding on Scottish beach

More than 40 pilot whales have died following a “mass stranding” on a Scottish beach.

Marine rescuers were called to the scene at Traigh Mhor in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis, to reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there on Sunday morning.

Marine medics have estimated that at least 55 whales are there, however the latest update from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) indicated that only 10 are alive.

Police have instructed members of the public to avoid the area to allow the mammals the greatest chance of survival.

The reason for the stranding is currently unknown; however, experts suggest it is common for pilot whales to travel in large groups.

Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family.

A statement from the BDMLR on Sunday said: “This morning around 7am BDMLR were alerted to a mass stranding of pilot whales on the Isle of Lewis via the police.

“Our local marine mammal medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island.

“Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals; however, the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive.

“The Coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.

“The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often, when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow, leading to more of them stranding.

“We will not be reporting the location of the mass stranding until the situation is resolved.

“We advise that members of the public avoid the area to ensure that our medics and other professionals can attend easily and work efficiently so the team can assess the survivors and determine what can be done.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.

“To allow the dolphins the best chance of survival, please avoid the area.”

A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was “responding to reports of mammals beached at Traigh Mhor on Isle of Lewis” on Sunday July 16.