More than 6,000 people in NI sign up to Homes for Ukraine scheme

More than 6,000 people in Northern Ireland have registered their interest in taking in Ukrainian refugees.

On Thursday, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland confirmed that 6,262 people in Northern Ireland had signed up for the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine programme, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to bring people escaping the war to safety – even if they have no ties to the UK.

Anyone with a room or home available for at least six months can offer it to a Ukrainian individual or a family, though those offering to host will be vetted and Ukrainian applicants will undergo security checks.

Brandon Lewis tweeted: “Northern Ireland is known for its hospitality the world over.

“I’m proud of the generosity shown towards those fleeing the awful situation in Ukraine.

“6,262 people in NI have already expressed interest to provide support with #HomesForUkraine.”

The scheme will have two phases. The first – launching on Friday – will allow UK sponsors to nominate a named Ukrainian or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property.

The Government is working with a number of charities and NGOs to work out the best way to match people who are not yet connected with Ukrainians.

There is no limit to how many people can apply.

The scheme has already proved controversial, with community groups and charities raising concerns.

Robina Qureshi, director of Positive Action in Housing, has accused the Government of “unleashing chaos” through the scheme and warned that refugees could die before they are matched with a sponsor.

The charity runs Room for Refugees, the UK’s longest-running refugee hosting programme which has been in place since 2002.

Ms Qureshi said it is giving the “illusion of people helping because they’re distracting from the fact that they haven’t lifted visa restrictions”.

Across the border from Northern Ireland, the Irish Government has waived any need for a visa for Ukrainian refugees to enter the country.

Around 7,000 refugees have arrived in the Republic of Ireland and have been provided with PPS numbers to allow them to work and access social welfare.