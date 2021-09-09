More than 75% of young adults in Scotland and Wales have had first Covid jab
Scotland has joined Wales in having given one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than three-quarters of young adults.
Some 75.1% of people aged 18 to 29 in Scotland are now estimated to have received their first jab.
In Wales, 76.8% of 18 to 29-year-olds have had one dose.
The other two nations are lagging slightly behind, with England on 72.8% and Northern Ireland on 71.8%.
It means around 2.7 million young adults in the UK are still unvaccinated.
Wales also leads the way for 16 and 17-year-olds, with more than two-thirds (67.3%) of this age group having received one dose.
Scotland has managed 60.6% while Northern Ireland is on just 42.5%.
More than half of people aged 16 and 17 in England are reported to have received one dose.
The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.