More than 75% of young adults in Scotland and Wales have had first Covid jab

Around 2.7 million young adults in the UK are still unvaccinated (Rebecca Black/PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
15:42pm, Thu 09 Sep 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Scotland has joined Wales in having given one dose of Covid-19 vaccine to more than three-quarters of young adults.

Some 75.1% of people aged 18 to 29 in Scotland are now estimated to have received their first jab.

In Wales, 76.8% of 18 to 29-year-olds have had one dose.

The other two nations are lagging slightly behind, with England on 72.8% and Northern Ireland on 71.8%.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

It means around 2.7 million young adults in the UK are still unvaccinated.

Wales also leads the way for 16 and 17-year-olds, with more than two-thirds (67.3%) of this age group having received one dose.

Scotland has managed 60.6% while Northern Ireland is on just 42.5%.

More than half of people aged 16 and 17 in England are reported to have received one dose.

The figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies.

Sign up to our newsletter

Health

Coronavirus

PA