More than 800 turtles rescued from storm drains

Turtle Hatchlings Rescued
Turtle Hatchlings Rescued
By The Newsroom
22:10pm, Fri 07 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Hundreds of diamondback terrapin hatchlings have been rescued from underground storm drains along the New Jersey shore.

According to a Stockton University Facebook post, the turtles were hiding from the cold temperatures over the winter and surviving off yolk sacks in drains in Margate, Ventnor and Ocean City.

Turtle Hatchlings Rescued

Volunteers who rescued 826 of the animals turned them over to Stockton University’s Head Start programme, where staff will care for and rehabilitate the creatures for about a year before placing them back in the wild, NJ Advance Media reported.

There are 1,108 terrapins receiving care from the programme, which has reached capacity.

If you find a hatchling, Stockton recommends placing the animal in room-temperature water up to the shell with a rock it can climb on.

Healthy turtles can be released at dusk into a tidal creek or bay area.

Sign up to our newsletter

US

Turtles

AP