More than 860,000 people receive Covid top-up jab

More than 860,000 people have received “top-up” coronavirus jabs following the launch of the booster campaign, NHS England said.

A total of 863,460 people have already had their top-up jab, including boosters and some third doses.

Meanwhile more than a million people have booked a booster jab since the NHS’s online portal opened on September 21.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Once again NHS staff have risen to the challenge of delivering the NHS booster campaign at outstanding speed, with NHS staff administering vaccinations to those most at risk from Covid just two days after Government gave the green light.

“Since then, more than 860,000 people have already come forward for that vital, additional top up in protection that will be needed this winter and I urge anyone who has received an invite to join the million other people who have booked in to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The NHS has sent a further one million invites to eligible people this week, including those who are clinically vulnerable, health and care workers and people aged 50 and over.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The NHS booster programme is already off to a tremendous start, with over 860,000 people in England alone having received a top-up jab in just a few short weeks.

“Getting your booster vaccine if you are eligible, or your third primary dose if you are severely immunosuppressed, is one of the most important things you can do to ensure the protection you’ve gained from your first and second doses is maintained over the winter months.”

The NHS is also inviting 16 to 49-year-olds with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe symptoms and adults who have household contact with immunosuppressed individuals to book a top-up jab.

So far more than 79 million vaccinations have been delivered in England – with nearly nine in 10 adults having had their first dose since December 2020.