More than half of Scots think partygate saga has hurt case for Union – poll

More than half of people in Scotland think the Downing Street “partygate” saga has hurt the case for the Union according to a new poll.

The research, carried out for The Scotsman, also found that almost four in five (78%) respondents think Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over the allegations of coronavirus rule-breaking parties.

The survey of 1,004 Scots asked to what extent the alleged parties in Downing Street have hurt the case for the Union, with 54% saying they have hurt it either a lot or a little.

More than a third (35%) said the claims have either not really hurt it or not hurt it at all, while 11% said they did not know.

The survey was carried out between January 14 and 18, after allegations emerged on January 13 that a party took place at Downing Street on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

However support for Scottish independence remains split down the middle despite the partygate allegations.

Asked how they would vote if a referendum on Scottish independence was held tomorrow, 50% said they would vote yes to independence – two points higher than in October – and 50% said they would back no.

When don’t knows are included, support for both Yes and No was at 46% with 8% undecided.

The poll was carried out by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman and questioned people aged 16 and over.