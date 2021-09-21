More than half of UK properties can access superfast internet, figures show

More than half of UK homes and businesses have access to gigabit-capable broadband, new figures show.

According to data from the broadband checker website ThinkBroadband 50.2% of properties across the country are able to access the superfast internet connection, up from around 6% in January 2019.

The Government has hailed the milestone as a key moment in its £5 billion Project Gigabit, the nationwide rollout of faster internet connections, with the figures meaning more than 15 million properties are covered by the top commercial broadband speeds.

Faster broadband speeds are becoming increasingly necessary as more internet-connected smart devices become available for the home, and online streaming services become more prevalent.

The next few years are going to be transformative for the UK broadband market

“We’ve passed the halfway point in our national mission to level up the UK with lightning-fast gigabit broadband,” Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said.

“Millions of people can now access the fastest, most reliable internet connections, allowing them full advantage of new technologies over the next 40 years.

“Thanks to the work of industry and our record £5 billion investment, we are making phenomenal progress in the Prime Minister’s infrastructure revolution.”

According to the figures, West Dunbartonshire in Scotland has seen one of the biggest surges in gigabit broadband coverage, with availability rising from 1% in July 2020 to 95% today.

Similarly, coverage in Blackpool has risen from 2% in January 2019 to 85% and in Reading it has climbed from 5% in January 2019 to 93%.

“We are pleased to see the UK break through the 50% mark for gigabit availability across the UK and if existing plans from providers come to fruition we are looking at 65 to 68% gigabit coverage in early 2022,” ThinkBroadband editor Andrew Ferguson said.

“The next few years are going to be transformative for the UK broadband market with the many full-fibre networks being built and we look forward to mapping all of them and ensuring the public can easily see what their broadband options are.”