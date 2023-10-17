Morning showers give way to sunshine in Sunderland today, Tuesday October 17
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland this morning, the temperature will be around 8°C with no expected rainfall. The afternoon will see a rise in temperature to 11°C, remaining dry with clear skies.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will increase to 12°C with no rainfall forecasted. However, the afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 12°C with scattered showers expected.
Over the next few days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature around 13°C. Expect a mix of conditions, with some periods of rainfall and others of clear skies.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox