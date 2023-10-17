17 October 2023

Morning showers give way to sunshine in Sunderland today, Tuesday October 17

By AI Newsroom
17 October 2023

In Sunderland this morning, the temperature will be around 8°C with no expected rainfall. The afternoon will see a rise in temperature to 11°C, remaining dry with clear skies.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will increase to 12°C with no rainfall forecasted. However, the afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 12°C with scattered showers expected.

Over the next few days, the general trend shows a consistent temperature around 13°C. Expect a mix of conditions, with some periods of rainfall and others of clear skies.

