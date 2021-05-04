Most people still following self-isolation rules, despite impact on wellbeing
A majority of people who test positive for Covid-19 are continuing to follow the rules for self-isolating, a new survey has suggested.
Some 84% of respondents said they fully adhered to the self-isolation requirements for the entire 10-day period after testing positive for coronavirus.
Just 15% of people reported at least one activity during self-isolation that broke the rules, such as leaving home or having visitors for a reason not permitted under legislation.
The figures have been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) based on responses collected from adults in England between April 12 and 16.
They suggest that most people are still following the requirements for self-isolating despite the sharp fall in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks, along with the ongoing rollout of coronavirus vaccines.
However, self-isolating is continuing to have an impact on people’s wellbeing.
More than a third (37%) of those who tested positive reported that self-isolation had a negative effect on their mental health.
This is broadly unchanged on the number in a previous ONS survey carried out from March 8 to 13 (36%).
Tim Gibbs, head of the ONS public services analysis team, said: “It is encouraging to see the majority of those who tested positive for coronavirus reported fully adhering to requirements designed to protect them and others from further spread of Covid-19.
“Self-isolation has put considerable strain on some people; over a third reported a negative impact of their well-being and mental health and approximately a quarter reported a loss of income.
“We will continue to monitor the behaviours of those required to self-isolate as wider lockdown restrictions are eased.”