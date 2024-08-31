Mother and chef die from injuries after attacks during Notting Hill Carnival

A mother and a chef who worked under Gordon Ramsay have both died after they were attacked in separate incidents during Notting Hill Carnival.

Cher Maximen, 32, was with her three-year-old daughter and other family and friends on Sunday, when she was stabbed in the groin in broad daylight after she tried to intervene in a fight.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, a chef, was found unconscious with a head injury outside the Dr Power restaurant in Queensway at about 11.22pm on Monday.

On Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said both had died from their injuries.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the attempted murder of Ms Maximen.

In light of Ms Maximen’s death in the early hours of Saturday, the offence will be reviewed in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Thibou is also charged with possessing a knife in a public place and violent disorder.

He appeared in court alongside his two brothers, Sheldon Thibou, 24, and Shaeim Thibou, 21, who are both charged with violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker, while Sheldon Thibou faces an additional charge of possessing a stun gun.

Shakiel Thibou, of Masbro Road, Hammersmith, west London, and Sheldon Thibou, of Star Road, Hammersmith, gave no indication of pleas, while Shaeim Thibou, of Charleville Road, Fulham, south-west London, indicated a not guilty plea.

District Judge John Zani denied all three defendants bail and remanded them into custody to next appear together for a hearing at the Old Bailey on September 25.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Gammampila of the Met’s homicide command, who leads the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Cher’s loved ones as they come to terms with this terrible loss.

“They are being supported by specialist officers and we will make sure that support continues.

“Cher was at carnival with her young child. We have been in close contact with our local authority partners and Cher’s family since soon after this incident to make sure the child is safe and looked after.”

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokeswoman for the carnival, said: “The news of Cher’s tragic death is devastating for her family, the wider community and all those involved in delivering the Notting Hill Carnival.

“Carnival is about bringing people together in a positive celebration. That it has ended with the tragic loss of life, among other incidents of serious violence, will sadden everyone involved.”

Omar Wilson, 31, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with causing Sweden-born Mr Imnetu grievous bodily harm with intent.

The Met will also review this charge following Mr Imnetu’s death on Friday.

Wilson was remanded into custody and will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on September 27.

Mr Imnetu had been visiting the UK on business from Dubai where he lives and works as a chef, the Met said.

He left The Arts Club, a private members-only club in Mayfair, on his own shortly after 1pm on Monday, wearing a blue T-shirt and black jeans.

Mr Imnetu is said to have later bought a white baseball cap before arriving alone at the Dr Power restaurant, which was busy with people attending carnival, at about 10.30pm.

The Arts Club Dubai website says Mr Imnetu has worked under celebrity chefs Ramsay and Marcus Wareing, and Alain Ducasse.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation from the Met’s homicide command, said: “Mussie’s family, friends and colleagues in London, Dubai, Sweden and Eritrea are inconsolable after receiving the worst news imaginable, our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

He appealed for witnesses to the attack to come forward.

Officers will be outside the restaurant and in the surrounding area from 9pm on Monday to hand out appeal leaflets and speak to people.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “It is heartbreaking that Cher Maximen and Mussie Imnetu have died after being attacked in separate incidents over the bank holiday weekend.

“My thoughts are with their families and friends at this truly terrible time.

“This violence is shocking, completely unacceptable and a betrayal of the values that carnival was founded to celebrate.”

The organisers of Notting Hill Carnival said they are “shocked” following the two deaths.

Their statement went on: “We stand together against all violence and condemn these acts, which are against all carnival values.”