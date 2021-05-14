Mother and daughter orangutans ready for visitors at zoo

Mali and Tatau
Mali and Tatau
By The Newsroom
16:58pm, Fri 14 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A mother and daughter pair of orangutans are the latest new arrivals at a zoo.

Bornean orangutans Mali, 25, and her eight-year-old daughter Tatau have been settling in at Colchester Zoo since February, but with indoor areas of the park having remained shut because of Covid restrictions, they have so far been kept behind closed doors.

[xdelx]

With the zoo now set to fully reopen, the pair – who arrived from Paignton Zoo in Devon – will finally be available for visitors to view.

Mali and Tatau join the zoo’s 19-year-old male Tiga, who has been on his own since December 2018 when the park’s other orangutan, Rajang, died after nearly 40 years at the attraction.

Mali and Tatau, two orangutans at Colchester Zoo

According to the zoo, Tiga has “accepted his new companions very quickly”.

Mali is described as “a devoted mum”, while Tatau is “very playful”, according to staff.

Tiga the orangutan

Keepers are continuing to keep a close eye on them both as they become accustomed to their new surroundings.

Bornean orangutans, which can live to around the age of 50, are critically endangered in the wild, largely because of the destruction of their habitat.

Sign up to our newsletter

Animals

PA