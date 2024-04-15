15 April 2024

Mother charged over death of baby boy found unresponsive in bath

By The Newsroom
15 April 2024

A mother is to appear in court accused of causing or allowing the death of her baby who was found unresponsive in the bath.

Danielle Massey has been charged in connection with the death of seven-month-old Charlie Goodall at their home in February 2022.

The baby boy was found unresponsive in the bath when police were called by paramedics to a house on West Chilton Terrace, in Chilton, County Durham, on February 16.

He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, but died shortly after arrival.

Massey, 31, has also been charged with possession of cannabis and will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Lord Cameron dismisses idea of serving under Keir Starmer’s Labour

news

Sunak reveals RAF jets downed attack drones in Iranian action against Israel

news

Daughter of Australian businessman named as one of the victims in Sydney attack

news