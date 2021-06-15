Mother-of-five who fell from cliff a ‘wonderful lady with a heart of gold’

A mother-of-five who died after falling from a cliff has been described by friends as a “wonderful lady with a heart of gold”.

Friends and colleagues of Tahira Jabeen, from Birmingham, have set up a fundraising page for her daughters following her death at Man O War beach in Dorset.

Ms Jabeen died after falling from a precipice at Durdle Door near Lulworth at around 3pm on Monday, according to reports.

Dorset Police said officers attended the scene where a woman was pronounced dead, but have not yet released her name as investigations continue.

Ms Jabeen’s friend and colleague at MEL Research, where she was reportedly a team supervisor, described her as “a caring and jolly person who lost her life in such a tragic accident”.

Her friend, who gave her name as Azmah, said: “(She was) a much loved and missed wonderful lady with a heart of gold.

“Tahira Jabeen lost her life after falling from a cliff in Dorset while making memories with her daughter.

“Leaving behind five beautiful girls who will not be able to replace her.

“A much loved person by many. Always happy and smiling.

“She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her. In loving memory of a very dear friend and colleague, rest in peace. Gone but not forgotten.”

Another friend said: “Such a lovely bubbly loving person, always had a smile on her face and made everyone laugh, will be missed so much and by so many.”

A friend on Facebook described Ms Jabeen as “one in a million” and said she was “heartbroken” by her death.

She said: “In absolute complete shock RIP Tahira Jabeen my beautiful friend.

“Absolutely heartbroken you really were one in a million and will be missed by so many.”

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “We attended this incident in support of police and coastguard colleagues.

“We were called at 3.14pm after reports that someone had fallen from height at Man O War beach.

“Crews from Bere Regis and Dorchester attended, along with a technical rescue team from Weymouth.”

The Just Giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tahirajabeen