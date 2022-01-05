Mother of Manchester Arena bombing victim says son would love new memorial

The mother of one of the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack has welcomed a new memorial in the city and said the bombing should never be forgotten.

Figen Murray, mother of Martyn Hett, who was killed in the attack, said the memorial “would be right up his street” and that he would “love” the people of Manchester to visit it.

The Glade of Light memorial is a white marble “halo” bearing the names of all 22 people murdered in the May 2017 attack and opens to the public from Wednesday.

Speaking to Sky News, Mrs Murray said: “I think a memorial is really important after a huge event like the arena attack because it’s not just important for the people who died and the bereaved families.

“It’s important for the injured, for the people who have been psychologically damaged and for the people of Manchester because this is such a huge thing that happened in Manchester, it should never be forgotten.

The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017. (Top row L to R) Off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, 8, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, (2nd row L to R) Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, (3rd row L to $), Chloe Rutherford, 17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, (4th rowL to R) John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, (5th row L to R) Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 43 (6th row L to R) Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51 (Greater Manchester Police/PA) (PA Media)

“It’s also a place for future generations to come and remember, so that they are reminded of what happened that day, it’s part of the city’s history and it’s a really important memorial for that reason, and for all those reasons really.”

Families of those who lost loved ones have been able to make personalised memory capsules, containing mementos and messages, which are embedded inside the halo.

They also had the opportunity to visit privately before the memorial opens.

Mrs Murray told Sky News that she had placed a USB stick, some photographs and “a few special items that I am sure he would appreciate” into the capsule in memory of her son.

The tribute is conceived as a living memorial – a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside and have been selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, May 22, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: “We will never forget those whose lives were lost on May 22 2017.

The Glade of Light will officially open later this year (Mark Waugh/Manchester City Council/PA) (PA Media)

“They already had a permanent place in the hearts of Manchester people. Now they have a lasting memorial in the heart of our city.

“The Glade of Light is a beautiful tribute to them and somewhere which will also have profound meaning for everyone affected by the attack.

“We hope the memorial site will be a place of peace and comfort, standing as a reminder that love is stronger than hate.”

Fences around the site, where work began in March last year, will be taken down for the public to be able to visit the memorial on Wednesday.

An official opening event is planned for spring 2022, ahead of the fifth anniversary of the attack.

The memorial is located between Manchester Cathedral and Chetham’s School of Music, at the foot of Fennel Street where it meets Victoria Street.

Hundreds of people were injured alongside the 22 who died, who included six children under 16, the youngest aged just eight, in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of an Ariana Grande concert at the arena.