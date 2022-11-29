Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance.

Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.

Despite the long-running #FindSarm appeal to highlight her case, no details have emerged as to the whereabouts of the former flight attendant.

Her parents, Peter Heslop and Brenda Street, from Essex, have previously travelled to the Caribbean island as part of the search for Ms Heslop but her friends have said they feel abandoned by the USVI and UK authorities.

Ms Street, 66, told the Daily Mail newspaper that after her daughter’s disappearance she received a text message from Mr Bane asking her to ring him.

She said that in a WhatsApp video call, Mr Bane, who had been dating Ms Heslop for eight months, told her that she had gone missing after they had been out for a meal and then watched a film onboard the yacht.

He had said that he had fallen asleep but had been woken by the anchor alarm which sounds when movement is detected, she said.

She told the newspaper that he had then informed the police when he found Ms Heslop was not there.

Ms Street said this made her feel “totally numb” and added: “My heart is breaking but I need to see she’s gone before I can say she’s dead. Not knowing is torture.”

Calling on Mr Bane to provide the police with everything he knows about her daughter’s disappearance, she added: “If your loved one has gone missing, wouldn’t you do everything you could to help? Why would you not?”

Saying she believed her daughter would not have gone away without telling them, she added: “She could have fallen overboard, but she is a very, very strong swimmer.”

Ms Street added that she felt frustrated by the Virgin Islands police investigation and the response by the Foreign Office which she said was setting up six-monthly meetings to discuss updates.

She said: “It’s unacceptable. I need to know someone is doing something. We’ve got so many unanswered questions.”