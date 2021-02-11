Mother who suffocated her disabled child detained in hospital indefinitely
A mother who suffocated her disabled 10-year-old boy after reaching her “wits’ end” during lockdown has been detained in hospital indefinitely.
Olga Freeman, 40, admitted the manslaughter of Dylan Freeman, at their home in Acton west London, on August 15 last year.
On Thursday, Freeman appeared in court by video link and was handed a hospital order without limit of time.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said it was a “rare and desperately sad” case.
The burden of looking after Dylan had taken its toll and by the summer of 2020, Freeman reached her “wits’ end” and was “exhausted”, the senior judge said.
She said: “I have no doubt at all that you were a remarkably loving and dedicated mother to a vulnerable child until multiple pressures overwhelmed you and your mind was swamped by a destructive illness with florid psychotic elements.
“To some unknowable extent, it should be recognised that Dylan was an indirect victim of interruption to normal life caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”