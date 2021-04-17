Mother’s ‘life is on hold’ as she makes appeal two years on from son’s murder

A mother has said her “life is on hold” as she made an appeal for information two years on from her son’s murder in Glasgow.

Tony Ferns was in his Audi A3 in Crebar Street, Thornliebank, on Thursday April 18, 2019, when a man approached and assaulted him.

The 33-year-old managed to make it home with serious injuries to Roukenburn Street, where paramedics fought to save his life.

However Mr Ferns died with his mother Phyllis watching on.

A murder inquiry was launched and more than 600 people have been spoken to as officers examined thousands of hours of CCTV footage.

Two years on, his mother has appealed to members of the public for help, saying: “I cannot believe it is now two years since my son Tony was brutally murdered and taken away from me forever.

“My life is on hold. I have not been able to move on or accept the fact I won’t see my boy again.

“I need closure. I need the person or persons responsible to be prosecuted.

“I appeal and plead with anyone who has any information to contact police or Crimestoppers.”

Crimestoppers is also offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information which assists the investigation into Mr Ferns’ murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Gillian Grant, who is now leading the inquiry, said: “I am determined to find whoever is responsible for Tony’s murder. It’s clear he was a much-loved son and partner and is deeply missed by his family.

“I am convinced there are people out there who have information, vital to this investigation, who have failed to come forward.

“This may be down to fear or some misplaced loyalty to those responsible for this horrific crime, but please do the right thing and contact us, you can be assured your information will be treated in the utmost confidence.

“Phyllis had to watch her son, Tony, suffer and die, something no mother should have to go through.

“Put yourself in her shoes and think how she must feel, does she not deserve to know why her son was murdered and taken from her? Please help us find answers for a mother who deserves to know the truth.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 4732 of 18 April 2019, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.