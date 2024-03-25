Mother’s tribute to ‘angel’ as two men convicted of footballer nightclub murder

The mother of a footballer who was stabbed to death in a Birmingham nightclub has paid tribute to her “youngest boy, best friend and her angel” after two men were convicted of his murder.

Tracey Fisher, mother of semi-professional footballer Cody Fisher, 23, released a statement through West Midlands Police after Remy Gordon and Kami Carpenter were found guilty at Birmingham Crown Court of her son’s murder.

She said: “Cody’s father, brother and the rest of his living family who miss him dearly are suffering. Cody truly never had a bad bone in his body. He loved teaching young children.

“He loved, cared for and respected his family. He had more living to do and so much more love and kindness to give to the world.

“Cody taught us all so much about ourselves and we miss him every single minute of every day.

“I will not get to see him go on to do more amazing things, like inspire many more children and adults as he used to do, have holidays with him and go to his footy matches every week to see him kick a ball, like he’d done from the day he could walk.

“Sadly, I will never see my son live on through his children and as such never enjoy any grandchildren from him.

“Cody Fisher was brave, fearless and the most genuine soul I knew. I had the pleasure and honour to call him my son. May you rest in peace my beautiful boy.”

Mrs Fisher told BBC News: “The evilness and the cowardliness of those individuals that did that to him for nothing – who even does that?

“So you can bump into somebody in a pub or a club or whatever, accidentally, and that is the repercussion? To be that evil?”

Mr Fisher’s girlfriend Jess Chatwin, who was with him at the nightclub when he was stabbed and called the police, told BBC News: “The first thing I thought (was that) he’d been knocked out, so I was trying to wake him up.

“Then I thought I need to put him in the recovery position so he doesn’t choke, and that’s when I put my hand down and that’s when I felt the knife.”

Mr Fisher’s brother Stephen said: “It’s just ruined my family, it’s ruined everybody’s life.

“We all kind of lived and done our best for Cody and now he’s no longer here.

“It’s hard to come to terms with what to do.”