23 June 2022

Motorcycle escort for young rider killed during Meath race

23 June 2022

Dozens of motorbikes have escorted the removal of the body of a Northern Ireland biker, who died in a Co Meath race at the weekend.

Twenty-year-old Jack Oliver was taking part in an event at the Crossakiel circuit, part of the Kells Road Races, when he was involved in a collision at around 1.30pm on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday afternoon, dozens of motorbikes escorted Mr Oliver’s hearse, which bore a red flower arrangement that spelled out “Wee Jacko”, from Navan, Co Meath to his home in Limavady.

The bike escort was due to meet at Dillonsland at 1.30pm, and escort the hearse to Dundalk where more bikers and friends of Mr Oliver were expected to join the procession.

Motorcyclists follow the hearse carrying the remains of Northern Irish rider Jack Oliver as it leaves Navan (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

It was then scheduled to travel to Newry, Belfast and Dungiven, before returning to Mr Oliver’s home in Limavady.

Kells Road Races said in a post on its Facebook page that the “little club is absolutely heart broken” by his death.

Mr Oliver’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Sunday in Carrick Parish Church, followed by a burial in Enagh Cemetery at 3pm.

