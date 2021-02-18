Motorist charged after vehicle spotted driving with missing tyre
A motorist has been charged with dangerous driving after a vehicle was spotted travelling with no tyre on one wheel on a trunk road in Scotland
Police posted a picture of the bare metal wheel on social media and said the vehicle has been banned from being used on the road.
Officers stopped the motorist on the A9 near Perth on Wednesday.
Tayside Police tweeted: “This vehicle was stopped by Road Policing officers yesterday (Wed, 17 Feb), being driven on the A9 near Perth.
“The driver has been charged with dangerous driving, and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Our officers could not believe it when they saw this vehicle yesterday
“The vehicle has been prohibited from being used on the road.”
Inspector Greg Burns, of Tayside Road Policing Unit, said: “Our officers could not believe it when they saw this vehicle yesterday. This vehicle should not have been driven in the condition it was in.
“The man put himself and other road users at huge risk by driving the car in this condition. He was missing a tyre and it is lucky that no-one was hurt.
“It is a driver’s responsibility to ensure that their vehicle is safe to drive and if it’s not, then don’t drive it.”