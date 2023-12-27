Motorists stranded and roads closed as Storm Gerrit batters Scotland

Police Scotland has urged drivers stuck on the A9 due to the effects of Storm Gerrit to remain in their vehicles.

Heavy snow led to cars becoming stranded on parts of the road near Drumochter in the Highlands before snowploughs were able to start clearing a way through.

Drivers have been asked to stay in their vehicles, keep warm and tune in to local radio or social media where further updates will be provided as soon as possible.

It comes as travellers across Scotland endure disruption due to poor weather conditions caused by Storm Gerrit, with several major roads closed and all trains cancelled north of Perth and Dundee.

Some 27,000 properties were left without power and high winds and snow hit power lines, with network operator Scottish and Southern Energy Network (SSEN) Distribution having reconnected around 8,500 by 4.30pm on Wednesday.

About 18,500 households remained cut off and SSEN said some could be without power until Friday.

Floods hit the town of Cupar, Fife, with some residents being rescued.

Yellow weather warnings are in place throughout Wednesday for much of northern, western and southern Scotland.

Bear Scotland, which manages the trunk roads in the area, has sent six ploughs and three tractors to the scene on the A9.

Torrential rain, flooding and high winds are affecting other routes across Scotland.

A Met Office yellow warning is in place until midnight and warns of the potential for hazards including flood water, flying debris, downed trees and power lines.

Police say motorists should only travel if absolutely essential.

The A9 is also closed in both directions further south at Dunkeld, Perth and Kinross.

The A90 is closed in both directions at Kincaldrum in Angus, between Forfar and Dundee, and road closures are also in place around Inverurie, Aberdeenshire.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Inspector Michelle Burns, from Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Yellow warnings are in place across the country and, as such, conditions for travel in the affected areas may be hazardous and extra caution should be exercised by all road users.

“Members of the public are urged to listen to local radio or keep an eye on social media for travel updates.

“There are a number of closures on major roads and bridge restrictions have also been implemented during this period of adverse weather, and we would advise the public to consult the Traffic Scotland and Met Office websites for continuous and updated information.”

Bear Scotland said conditions are “extremely challenging”.

James Matheson, 37, was hoping to drive to Edinburgh but was stranded in Cupar, Fife, as flooding blocked both roads out of the town, where his parents live.

The PR consultant told the PA news agency: “It’s the worst flooding we’ve seen in this part of the town in my lifetime and in the 35 years my family has lived here.”

He said flooding is impacting two areas of the town, adding: “Thankfully [my parents’] house is okay as it’s further up the hill, we just have no access to the town and I can’t leave Cupar via car until one of the floods has subsided.

“There are a handful of homes in this area that are impacted and they are being evacuated or support is being brought to them.”

Shortly after 2pm, ScotRail said no further trains would run north of Dundee or Perth.

In additional, several rail routes have been flooded, including Kilwinning to Ardrossan/Largs, Dumfries to Kilmarnock, Ladybank to Dundee, Dalmuir to Balloch/Helensburgh as well as Paisley to Gourock/Wemyss Bay.

Earlier, all train services between Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central were cancelled as a result of a tree falling and blocking the railway at Dumbarton East.

Network Rail confirmed the tree had caught fire, affecting the overhead power lines.

The line reopened shortly after 11am, but flooding at Bowling closed it again.

There is also disruption on the ferry network, with NorthLink services across the Pentland Firth to Orkney cancelled as a result of the weather.

CalMac ferries are also subject to delay and suspension across the west coast, with those travelling urged to check if their services are operating.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Gerrit will run towards western UK on Wednesday and bring with it potential impacts for much of the UK.

“Rain is an additional hazard from Storm Gerrit, with active weather fronts leading to a wet day for many.

Yellow warnings do mean the potential for significant travel disruption and that's what we're seeing today across the road and rail network with ferry services also impacted

“Snow is also likely to cause problems for some northern areas … Around 10cm to possibly 20cm of snow may affect some of the highest routes, this combining with very strong winds to lead to some difficult travel conditions.

“At lower levels a combination of heavy rain and very strong winds will dominate.”

Stein Connelly from Transport Scotland said: “The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for large parts of the country.

“We’re seeing rain across south-west Scotland, rain and wind across the central belt, and also some snow across northern Scotland.

“This type of weather isn’t unusual for this time of year, but yellow warnings do mean the potential for significant travel disruption and that’s what we’re seeing today across the road and rail network with ferry services also impacted.

“We have well-established plans with partners to respond to these conditions which are currently being progressed.

“Our operating companies are working hard in adverse conditions to remove fallen trees and clear roads of snow currently.”