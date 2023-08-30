30 August 2023

Motorway driver with parrot on shoulder stopped by police

By The Newsroom
A driver was stopped by police after they were found at the wheel with an African grey parrot on their shoulder.

North West Motorway Police said its officers spotted the driver, who has not been named, with the bird on the M62.

Officers said the driver was pulled over because animals should be in suitable carriers or restraints, and they were given a traffic offence report (TOR).

In a tongue in cheek statement on Twitter, police said: “Not sure whether to use the term driver or pirate for this post.

“MC41 stopped them on the M62 with an African grey parrot on his shoulder.

“Animals should be in suitable carriers/restraints so that they don’t interfere with your ability to drive safely. TOR issued to the human.”

