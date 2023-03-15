Mourners wear pink at funeral for park stabbing victim Brianna Ghey

Tearful family and friends have paid their last respects at the pink-themed funeral of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old, from Birchwood, Warrington, was found with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park on the afternoon of Saturday February 11.

The service, included poems, music and heartfelt tributes; heard of Brianna unique character, how much she was loved and is missed and sprinkled with memories of her enjoyment of clothing, make-up, jewellery and social media.

Prayers were also said, asking for “the courage to love one another”, and saying Brianna will “endure no more suffering… you can be whatever you want”.

Mourners had been asked to wear pink, in keeping with the teenager’s colourful personality, and all shades of the colour could be seen as people arrived for her funeral at St Elphin’s Parish Church in Warrington.

Brianna’s mother Esther wore a pink trouser suit, other family wore pink ties and dresses while other mourners carried pink balloons and flowers.

Brianna’s pink coffin, topped with pink and white roses and carnations, was borne in a carriage drawn by two white horses festooned in pink plumes.

Lana Del Rey’s song Video Games played as the cortege arrived for the service before fading as church bells tolled.

Reverend Debbie Lovatt told mourners the service would be a celebration of Brianna’s life.

She asked for prayers for the family and friends and for “light in the darkness.”

Ms Lovatt added: “Give us the courage to love each other. Inspire us to create a world where all people are valued and safe and all your creation is honoured.”

Bible readings were given and the hymn Amazing Grace was sung before a series of tributes and poems, reflecting Brianna’s life, were read.

These included one, “from Grandma” read by Ms Lovatt.

It said: “As you embark on life’s greatest adventure in the company of angels, you will endure no more suffering in that place of light and love where there is no sin.

“You can be whatever you want and will be accepted with love and celebration. I miss you and keep you in my heart forever. Granny.”