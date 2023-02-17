Mourners wear purple at funeral for teenager Holly Newton

Hundreds of mourners wore purple in tribute to 15-year-old Holly Newton, who was fatally stabbed in the street in Northumberland.

Her funeral took place at historic Hexham Abbey three weeks after she was attacked nearby.

A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named, has been charged with her murder.

Holly, a keen dancer, could be shy but overcame her self-consciousness when performing in front of hundreds of people, mourners at the service were told.

Her mother Micala Trussler paid tribute to her oldest daughter, telling the congregation: “Some people are just too good for this world.”

The funeral cortege brought Hexham to a halt as hundreds watched her white coffin being pulled in a glass-sided carriage by four purple-plumed black horses.

Flowers in the hearse spelled out “Holly” and “daughter”.

Mourners, many of them teenagers, were asked to place a purple heart sticker on a white canvass beside her coffin during the emotional service, demonstrating the love people felt for the schoolgirl.

Both Holly and a separate 16-year-old boy were allegedly stabbed in Hexham on the evening of January 27.

They were taken to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary where she died as a result of her injuries.

Afterwards her family said: “Holly was such a bright and bubbly girl who was so passionate about her family and many friends.

“She was a much-loved daughter, grand-daughter, sister, niece and cousin.

“Holly was always a popular girl, who was loved by so many people – not just in Hexham – but all over the North East.

“Holly also loved dancing and was so talented – and a big part of her spare time was spent at classes and taking part in competitions up and down the country.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and we are still coming to terms with the fact that our beautiful and loving girl is no longer with us.”