12 November 2022

Mourning parents’ childcare petition to be debated in Parliament

By The Newsroom
12 November 2022

A petition created by the parents of a boy who died in a nursery will be debated in Parliament after receiving over 100,000 signatures.

Zoe and Lewis Steeper’s petition calls on the Government to refuse to reduce existing child-adult childcare ratios.

The circumstances of their son’s death is subject to an ongoing police investigation.

In a statement carried by the BBC, a Department for Education spokesperson said “our deepest sympathies are with Oliver Steeper’s family” and “the welfare and safety of children remains a priority”.

“We continue to explore options to improve the availability and affordability of childcare – no decisions have been taken,” the spokesperson added.

