MP: Church of England believes women should not be criminalised for abortion

The Church of England (CoE) believes women should not face criminalisation for aborting their own pregnancy, MPs have heard.

But Conservative MP Andrew Selous, who speaks on behalf of the Church in the House of Commons, added the CoE does support the continued prosecution of medical practitioners who assist with abortions beyond the legal limit and anyone coercing a woman to have an abortion.

Conservative former minister Sir Desmond Swayne said he was “gobsmacked” not to have had a “clear statement on the criminality of terminating a pregnancy up to the moment of birth by whomsoever”.

The Church of England believes that the foetus is a human life with the potential to develop, while recognising that there can be strictly limited conditions under which abortion may be morally preferable to any available alternative

The exchanges came as the pair discussed abortion amendments tabled to the Criminal Justice Bill, which include a proposal to remove the threat of prosecution against women who act in relation to their own pregnancy at any stage.

Mr Selous said the CoE is supportive of new clause 15, tabled by Conservative MP Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne), which would reduce the upper limit for abortion in most cases from 24 to 22 weeks.

Mr Selous also said the CoE backs an amendment from Tory former minister Sir Liam Fox to introduce an upper gestational limit for abortions of foetuses with Down’s syndrome equal to the upper limit for most other abortions.

Legislation currently allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth, with Dr Fox’s new clause 34 paving the way for this to be limited at 24 weeks under existing arrangements.

New clause one, tabled by Labour MP Dame Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North), aims to remove the threat of prosecution against women who act in relation to their own pregnancy.

There are very limited circumstances that allow an abortion after 24 weeks, like when the mother’s life is at risk or the child would be born with a severe disability.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Selous said: “The Church of England believes that the foetus is a human life with the potential to develop, while recognising that there can be strictly limited conditions under which abortion may be morally preferable to any available alternative.

“The Church also believes that every possible support, especially by Church members, should be given to those who are pregnant and in difficult circumstances.

“The Church would support new clauses 15 and 34 and believes that, while women should not face criminalisation, anyone coercing a woman to have an abortion, or providing one beyond the legal limit, or supplying an abortion kit for a late-term use, should be prosecuted.”

Sir Desmond welcomed the support for the two amendments, adding: “I think (Mr Selous) has given implicit opposition to the new clause in the name of (Dame Diana), but I am gobsmacked not to have had a clear statement on the criminality of terminating a pregnancy up to the moment of birth by whomsoever.

“Is the intention to drive us into the arms of Rome? Is he as gobsmacked as I am?”

Mr Selous replied: “I will convey his comments to the leadership of the Church.

“But just to repeat: the Church is supporting the two-week reduction in the age of viability from 24 to 22 weeks, based on the latest available evidence that foetuses do survive from 22 weeks onwards.

“It is also supporting protection for Down’s syndrome children to make the case that abortion beyond the legal limit should not be acceptable for such children.

“The Church supports the continued prosecution of medical practitioners who assist with abortions beyond the legal limit.”

It is understood the CoE believes women involved in very late term abortions would often be in need of help rather than criminalisation.