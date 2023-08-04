MP demands government veto on Khan's ULEZ and LTN policies

Former Cabinet Minister Theresa Villiers has proposed an amendment bill to grant the government power to block transport schemes like Sadiq Khan's Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) expansion and low-traffic neighbourhoods. Villiers argues decisions made in London impact people beyond the city and that ministers should intervene as necessary. She described the ULEZ expansion as ineffective and harmful to those already struggling financially and small businesses. Whilst acknowledging the necessity of tackling air pollution, she called it the "wrong scheme at the wrong time". Critics, including Tory-led councils, have taken legal action against the scheme.

Three Just Stop Oil activists, who interrupted the British Grand Prix to demand a halt to new fossil fuel projects in the UK, were given suspended sentences and community orders at Northampton Crown Court. Manchester-based Louis McKechnie, Emily Brocklebank and Oldham's Josh Smith had studied safety rules to ensure their protest wouldn't endanger them. The protest resulted in a red flag being raised, halting the race. The activists, among more than 2,000 arrested since the start of the protests, maintained that prison is not the end of the world, but inaction on climatic emergency is. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy was approached for comment.

Several noteworthy and less-known sites across Bristol are listed in Historic England's Heritage at Risk Register. This register summarises the condition of some of England's vital landmarks. Numerous sites are designated for repairs, while others face possible threats from neighbouring developments or neglect. According to Duncan Wilson, CEO of Historic England, as climate change threats increase, the refurbishment and sensitive upgrading of historic buildings are becoming increasingly crucial. Repurposing buildings saved from the register helps avoid the high carbon emissions linked with demolishing structures and constructing new ones. Eight Bristol buildings are included in the register.

Asian hornets have been sighted in the UK, with the National Bee Unit confirming recent sightings in Essex. This follows a sighting in Suffolk in April 2022. These hornets pose a threat to honey bees, with ongoing monitoring for further hornet activity and potential nests. Asian hornets, smaller than native hornets, have yellow legs, an orange face, and brownish-red eyes. Though they pose no greater risk to humans than native wasps, Asian hornets can damage honey bee colonies. Sightings can be reported via the 'Asian Hornet Watch' app or the government’s online form.

Following a record-breaking 40.2C heatwave in London, two firefighters were hospitalised and 16 injured while combating a wildfire in Wennington. The London Fire Brigade experienced its busiest day since WWII, responding to over 1,000 fire calls. Deputy fire commissioner, Jonathan Smith, asserted that climate change is now a key challenge for emergency services. Residents have been evacuated and are currently residing in a local leisure centre as firefighters continue to manage the situation.

New environmental data reveals air surrounding all of London's homes breaches toxic pollution limits, potentially risking lives. The Central Office of Public Interest (COPI) has found all 3.5 million London addresses exceed World Health Organisation limits for PM2.5, PM10 and NO2 pollutants. The highest polluted boroughs include the City of London, Westminster, and Kensington and Chelsea. The website addresspollution.org, launched to monitor pollution levels, rates addresses from zero to 100% for pollution levels. The researchers are advocating for estate agents and property websites to publish air pollution ratings.

Earth Day, a global event promoting environmental awareness and action, is set to take place on 22 April 2022. The theme for this year is "Invest in Our Planet", urging governments, businesses and individuals to contribute to a sustainable future. In Newcastle, various Earth Day events such as a foraging excursion, litter picking activity and a sound bath session at The Modern Yoga Studio, are organised. Moreover, EARTHDAY.ORG will host a Climate Action Summit, aiming to educate viewers about climate change and the importance of achieving net-zero emissions by mid-century.