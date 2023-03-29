MP Julian Knight cleared by police after sexual assault claim

A senior MP has said that he has been cleared by police following a serious sexual assault allegation.

Julian Knight, who was suspended from the Conservative Party over the case, had always strongly denied the allegation.

Scotland Yard received an allegation of serious sexual assault on October 28 last year, and on December 7 a further referral relating to the incident was made and an investigation into Mr Knight was launched.

In a statement, Mr Knight said: “The fact is that there was never anything for the police to investigate. This was a single, false and malicious allegation initially brought to them by third parties, each of whom had their own clear motives for doing so.

It is now my intention to use every legal route available to pursue those inside and outside Parliament involved in having this allegation brought against me

“In publicly naming me in connection with the allegation, the Conservative Whips Office acted disgracefully and in breach of natural justice by removing my anonymity. Their actions meant my name was dragged through the mud and my good reputation immeasurably damaged.

“The conduct of one person in the Whips Office, and the language used towards me, was particularly egregious.

“Had the police taken the simple step at outset of interviewing me under caution, they would have seen that the allegation was false and scandalous. Instead, they waited four months, without ever talking to me, before deciding there was nothing for them to investigate.

“I have been left effectively to prove my innocence through my public statements and letters to the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Chief Whip. That cannot be right.

Mr Knight, who had recused himself from Parliament until the case was resolved, said he was looking forward to the “immediate return” of the party whip.

The Solihull MP is the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee and has represented the constituency since 2015.