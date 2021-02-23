MP snubbed from making virtual Commons contribution for being casually dressed

An MP was snubbed from making a virtual contribution to Parliament after being judged to be dressed too casually.

Conservative Jonathan Gullis had been set to address the Commons from home during a debate on support for businesses and individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Stoke-on-Trent North MP was skipped on the order paper by Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing after appearing without adhering to the proper dress code.

Mr Gullis was able to make his virtual contribution to Parliament after sourcing a jacket to wear.

During the debate, Mr Gullis appeared on screen with Dame Eleanor telling the Commons: “We now go to… we now go… no, I don’t think we do go to Stoke-on-Trent, the honourable gentleman (Mr Gullis) has to be dressed as if he were here in the chamber.

“So we will not go to Stoke-on-Trent, we will try to come back to Mr Gullis in due course, but we will go now to Chesterfield, (with Labour MP) Toby Perkins.”

Mr Perkins said: “Thank you very much, Madam Deputy Speaker, you’ll see I’ve got all my clothes on and I’m sure you’d be pleased to know it.”

Following the contribution of Mr Perkins, Dame Eleanor returned to Mr Gullis, who appeared once again on screen, but had by this time put on a jacket.

She said: “We are now going back to Stoke-on-Trent, where I observe that the honourable gentleman is now properly dressed.

“Lest anyone should be confused, when people are participating virtually then they are appearing in this chamber, the chamber of the House of Commons, and therefore it is absolutely imperative that everybody taking part in these debates should be dressed in the way that they would be in the House of Commons.”

Having been called to speak, Mr Gullis said: “Thank you Madam Deputy Speaker, the jacket is now on! Apologies.”