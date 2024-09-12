MP tells how son’s intensive care stay inspired mission to improve healthcare

An MP has said it is her “mission” to improve healthcare after her baby ended up in intensive care with bronchiolitis.

Liberal Democrat Helen Maguire told the Commons about the “terrifying moment” she had to call the emergency services because her six-week-old son “suddenly turned blue”.

Bronchiolitis is a chest infection caused by a virus which is common in children up to two years of age, but some require intensive care treatment because of breathing difficulties.

The MP for Epsom and Ewell said her son is now a “strong” 16-year-old, but the experience showed her firsthand the importance of high quality emergency care.

In her maiden speech, Ms Maguire said: “I want to share a personal experience that underscores my commitment to improving healthcare services in Epsom and Ewell.

“In 2007, my six-week old son suddenly turned blue in front of me, while a health visitor was visiting.

“I called 999, it was a terrifying moment, and before I knew what was going on, my living room was packed with paramedics, and there was equipment everywhere. I was told to pack my bag, and shortly afterwards, I arrived at A&E (accident and emergency).

“The crash team was there, and my baby boy was surrounded by 20 consultants trying to figure out what was going wrong. I stood there looking on, helpless.

“The doctors managed to stabilise him and moved him to the amazing (Evelina London Children’s Hospital), just over the other side of the river here, as they didn’t have the specialist equipment needed in that hospital.

“My son went into paediatric intensive care units, and every bit of his skin, his head was covered by some sort of patch and monitor trying to establish what was going on, and the consultants informed us that he had bronchiolitis and that it was going to be touch and go that evening.

“Thankfully, he survived the night, and we spent over a week in intensive care as the amazing doctors worked to save his life from bronchiolitis.

“I saw firsthand the critical importance of high quality emergency care, and it is my mission to make sure that the residents of Epsom, Ewell, Ashtead and Leatherhead, have access to the best possible healthcare.”

She added: “You’ll be pleased to know that my son is now a big, strong 16-year-old and challenging his parents as every teenager does.”