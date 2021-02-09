MPs back Government compromise over genocide clause in Trade Bill
Boris Johnson narrowly saw off a fresh backbench rebellion over Britain’s trade approach to countries suspected of committing genocide.
MPs voted 318 to 303, majority 15, to remove two Lords amendments from the Trade Bill, including one which would have forced ministers to withdraw from any free trade agreement with any country which the High Court ruled is committing genocide.
It was replaced by a Government-backed compromise amendment aimed at giving Parliament a vote on whether to pursue agreements with such countries.
Conservative former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and former minister Nus Ghani led the rebels, and accused the Government of using “arcane” procedural games to frustrate them.
The Government packaged the Lords amendments on genocide together, along with the compromise proposal, thereby denying MPs a straight up and down vote.
Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans ruled the move was in order when concerns were raised on the Tory benches.
The exchanges came amid renewed international scrutiny of Beijing’s treatment of the Uighur minority population in China’s Xinjiang province.