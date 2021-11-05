MPs call for public inquiry into David Fuller sex attacks on corpses

MPs in areas where hospital electrician David Fuller carried out sex attacks on corpses are calling for a public inquiry, according to Conservative Greg Clark.

The MP for Tunbridge Wells, where Fuller committed many of his mortuary crimes and two murders in 1987, told the PA News Agency an investigation into whether national policy was “stringent enough” is “the very least” the Government needs to do to give grieving families closure.

Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in the Kent constituency.

Wendy Knell was killed in 1987 (CPS) (PA Media)

He had previously admitted to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in mortuaries where he was working as an electrician.

An independent review at the trust where Fuller worked is under way, but MPs are calling for a wider national review about how he was able to carry out the attacks for so long, Mr Clark said.

He told PA: “It’s beyond the resources and capability of a local NHS Trust.

“The questions that are raised include local ones about how this was allowed to happen.

“But there are also national ones as to whether national policy was good enough, was stringent enough, and whether it could have happened in other hospitals across the country.

Twenty-year-old Caroline Pierce was also murdered by Fuller (CPS) (PA Media)

“The scale of the inquiry, when you have over 100 victims, and very important evidence that needs to be taken from them and others, the local NHS trust doesn’t have the resources and the administration to mount such an inquiry.”

He added: “I think it’s very important for the families.

“While they will be relieved that Fuller is now in jail and is likely to remain so for the rest of his life, they still need answers to the questions of how it was able to happen to their loved ones.

“The very least that we need to do to satisfy them, is that we can make sure it never happens again and that other families don’t need to go through what they went through.”